Tesla (TSLA) Given “Positive” Rating at FIX

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by analysts at FIX in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $418.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. FIX’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $396.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.85.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $330.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Tesla has a 12 month low of $244.59 and a 12 month high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $4.67. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $573,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,963,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,231 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.