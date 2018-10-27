Tenneco (TEN) Stock Price Up 7.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) rose 7.6% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $34.63 and last traded at $37.07. Approximately 30,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 576,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

The auto parts company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Tenneco had a return on equity of 48.44% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.51%.

TEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tenneco to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tenneco from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Tenneco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.88.

In other Tenneco news, Director Thomas C. Freyman bought 5,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,569.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter worth about $226,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 76.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 39.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 372,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 104,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

