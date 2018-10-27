Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 74,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 21,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 104,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Shares of CBRE opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $50.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 28,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,370,838.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.