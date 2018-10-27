Telemus Capital LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fis Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 151.5% in the third quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 646,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,992,000 after acquiring an additional 389,324 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,074,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 193,423 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 679,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

IEUR stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.