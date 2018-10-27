Telcoin (TEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $238,645.00

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Telcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $31.44 million and $238,645.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Telcoin has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00149718 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00248846 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.79 or 0.09612897 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012140 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,746,563,230 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

