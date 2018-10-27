Telaria (TLRA) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Telaria from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. B. Riley started coverage on Telaria in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of NYSE TLRA opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Telaria has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Telaria had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telaria will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Lp Canaan sold 252,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $685,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 892,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Telaria during the first quarter valued at $2,014,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Telaria during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Telaria during the second quarter valued at $1,703,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Telaria during the first quarter valued at $2,026,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Telaria during the first quarter valued at $226,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc, a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms.

