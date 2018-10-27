TCF Financial (TCF) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

TCF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCF Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of TCF Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.47.

TCF Financial stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.63 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $1,285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 12,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $314,954.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,710 over the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 856,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

