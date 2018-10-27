Target Co. (TGT) Holdings Trimmed by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 74,894 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.4% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Conning Inc. owned 0.10% of Target worth $47,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,835 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $229,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 21.2% in the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 61,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $102.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $90.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.68.

TGT stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Target Co. has a one year low of $54.04 and a one year high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

