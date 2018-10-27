Tarena International (TEDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tarena International, Inc. is a provider of professional education services in China. The Company specializes in Information Technology professional education services including classroom training. It offers education courses in nine IT subjects, such as Java, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, .NET, iOS, and Linux and network engineering; and two non-IT subjects comprising digital art, and online sales and marketing through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. Tarena International, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Tarena International alerts:

TEDU has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tarena International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tarena International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tarena International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. 33,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,257. The company has a market capitalization of $461.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.97. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $15.97.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tarena International will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEDU. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Tarena International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tarena International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Tarena International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tarena International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tarena International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,977,000. 31.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarena International (TEDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.