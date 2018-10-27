Synovus Financial (SNV) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.46.

SNV traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.62. 2,631,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,915. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Blair bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,199.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth W. Camp bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $110,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at $618,064.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,060 shares of company stock worth $203,548. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,199,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,945,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,436 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,597,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,245,000 after acquiring an additional 891,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4,195.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 582,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,796,000 after acquiring an additional 569,336 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,057,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,894,000 after acquiring an additional 531,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

