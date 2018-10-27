Switcheo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,885.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last week, Switcheo has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network. Switcheo has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $14,885.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00149902 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00249177 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $624.88 or 0.09657817 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

Switcheo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

