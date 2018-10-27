Swisscoin Reaches One Day Volume of $4,162.00 (SIC)

Swisscoin (CURRENCY:SIC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Swisscoin has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $4,162.00 worth of Swisscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swisscoin has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Swisscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Rfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swisscoin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007857 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00351216 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018663 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000367 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001348 BTC.

About Swisscoin

Swisscoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Swisscoin’s total supply is 10,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,332,139,599 coins. Swisscoin’s official Twitter account is @Swisscoin_Dev . Swisscoin’s official message board is www.swisscoin.community/#news . The official website for Swisscoin is www.swisscoin.community

Buying and Selling Swisscoin

Swisscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swisscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swisscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swisscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swisscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swisscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.