Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMLP. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $16.33. 279,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.96.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.24 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider Brad N. Graves sold 5,000 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $74,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,579. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brock M. Degeyter sold 3,000 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,744 shares in the company, valued at $922,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $210,800 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,738,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,566,000 after purchasing an additional 436,758 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $101,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 40.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 819,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after buying an additional 234,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 64.2% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

