Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.21.

INN stock remained flat at $$11.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.13 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 14.16%. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 1, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,657 guestrooms located in 26 states.

