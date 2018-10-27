Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.21.
INN stock remained flat at $$11.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 1, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,657 guestrooms located in 26 states.
