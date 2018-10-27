Stratus Properties (STRS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Shares of STRS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stratus Properties during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Fondren Management LP boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 265,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 28.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 37.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the period. 56.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

