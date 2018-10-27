Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 186.2% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $134,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $194,000. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth $202,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.11.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.42. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.80 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.72, for a total value of $9,939,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 137,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.93, for a total transaction of $23,760,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,898,162 shares of company stock valued at $687,717,145. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

