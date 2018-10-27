STMicroelectronics’ (STM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Baader Bank

Baader Bank restated their hold rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STM. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.48.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,231,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 28,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,028 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 20,401 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,619 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 37,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.