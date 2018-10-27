Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Align Technology (ALGN) Price Target to $346.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $346.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 50.35% from the stock’s previous close.

ALGN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Align Technology from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Saturday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.08.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN stock opened at $230.13 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $203.12 and a 1-year high of $398.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $3,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.73, for a total value of $1,009,607.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,648 shares of company stock worth $20,577,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,705,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,523,000 after buying an additional 1,220,448 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,376,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,150,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,762,334,000 after buying an additional 84,512 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after buying an additional 80,293 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 702.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after buying an additional 79,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.