Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Align Technology (ALGN) Price Target to $346.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $346.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 50.35% from the stock’s previous close.
ALGN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Align Technology from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Saturday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.08.
ALGN stock opened at $230.13 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $203.12 and a 1-year high of $398.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.
In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $3,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.73, for a total value of $1,009,607.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,648 shares of company stock worth $20,577,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,705,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,523,000 after buying an additional 1,220,448 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,376,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,150,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,762,334,000 after buying an additional 84,512 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after buying an additional 80,293 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 702.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after buying an additional 79,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.
