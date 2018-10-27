Steps (STEPS) Market Capitalization Tops $20,474.00

Steps (CURRENCY:STEPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. Steps has a total market cap of $20,474.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Steps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steps has traded flat against the US dollar. One Steps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Steps Coin Profile

Steps (CRYPTO:STEPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2015. Steps’ total supply is 18,625,017 coins. Steps’ official Twitter account is @AltcoinSteps

Steps Coin Trading

Steps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

