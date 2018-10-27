Steem Dollars Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00015286 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, GOPAX and OpenLedger DEX. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $15.00 million and $210,662.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,463.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.67 or 0.06783201 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016937 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014916 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.01017585 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00056940 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009189 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 15,242,030 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

