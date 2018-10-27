State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $14.31 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 197,968 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,778,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total value of $1,903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $962,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROST opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

