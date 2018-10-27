State Treasurer State of Michigan Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc (CME)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CME Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,129,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,691,000 after purchasing an additional 716,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $96,350,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $96,251,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $85,187,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in CME Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,765,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,472,000 after purchasing an additional 487,442 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CME Group from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $184.00 target price on CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.54.

CME Group stock opened at $178.64 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $183.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 113.67%. The firm had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $449,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.30, for a total value of $51,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,737.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,188 shares of company stock worth $4,973,607. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

