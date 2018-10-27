Starbucks (SBUX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Starbucks from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. DZ Bank raised Starbucks from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a $51.15 rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.48.
Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $58.07. 13,363,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,068,403. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In other news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,600.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $8,783,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,037 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $588,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $105,420,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,582,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,187 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,492.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,274,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,116,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 928,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
