Starbucks (SBUX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Starbucks from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. DZ Bank raised Starbucks from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a $51.15 rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.48.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $58.07. 13,363,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,068,403. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,600.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $8,783,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,037 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $588,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $105,420,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,582,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,187 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,492.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,274,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,116,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 928,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

