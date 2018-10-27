Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp set a $170.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $154.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.19.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,084,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $164,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 100,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

