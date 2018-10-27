Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.71.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

SWK traded down $4.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.21. 3,084,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,453. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $164,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,984.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

