Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 244,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $218.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of -0.57.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 45.86% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $395,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 707,000 shares of company stock worth $4,096,500 over the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 673.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 38,641 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $1,840,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 121.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 193,456 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

