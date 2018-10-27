Splunk (SPLK) Shares Gap Down to $93.64

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $96.28, but opened at $93.64. Splunk shares last traded at $89.91, with a volume of 3576261 shares changing hands.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.03.

Get Splunk alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,396,286.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,944,375.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,032 shares of company stock worth $8,640,864. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Splunk by 152.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.