Spinnaker Trust Has $411,000 Holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/U S LARGECAP DIVID (DLN)

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S LARGECAP DIVID (NYSEARCA:DLN) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/U S LARGECAP DIVID were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/U S LARGECAP DIVID during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/U S LARGECAP DIVID during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S LARGECAP DIVID by 121.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S LARGECAP DIVID during the second quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S LARGECAP DIVID by 62.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DLN stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.07. 83,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,964. WISDOMTREE TR/U S LARGECAP DIVID has a fifty-two week low of $85.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3308 per share. This is a boost from WISDOMTREE TR/U S LARGECAP DIVID’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

