Spectris (SXS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,924.50

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,924.50 ($25.15) and last traded at GBX 2,013 ($26.30), with a volume of 324241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,966.50 ($25.70).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,170 ($41.42) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Peel Hunt raised Spectris to an “add” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price objective (down from GBX 2,250 ($29.40)) on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Numis Securities lowered their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,803.08 ($36.63).

Spectris (LON:SXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 46.10 ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 51.80 ($0.68) by GBX (5.70) (($0.07)). Spectris had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 37.36%.

In other Spectris news, insider Karim Bitar purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,306 ($30.13) per share, with a total value of £14,989 ($19,585.78). Also, insider Clive Watson sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,197 ($28.71), for a total value of £40,842.23 ($53,367.61). Insiders have purchased 1,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,118 over the last ninety days.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

