Sony Corp (SNE) Receives $85.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th.

SNE traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.41. 2,727,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,291. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sony has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $61.02.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1,953.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,882.28 billion. Sony had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $62.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Sony during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Sony during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 60.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Sony during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

