SOCO International’s (SIA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of SOCO International (LON:SIA) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIA. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of SOCO International in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital restated an add rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of SOCO International in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SOCO International from GBX 127 ($1.66) to GBX 126 ($1.65) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 137 ($1.79).

Shares of SIA stock opened at GBX 84.70 ($1.11) on Wednesday. SOCO International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87.15 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

In other news, insider Mike J. Watts purchased 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,635.26 ($11,283.50). Also, insider Mike J. Watts purchased 9,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £8,677.76 ($11,339.03). Insiders purchased 28,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,235 in the last 90 days.

SOCO International Company Profile

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. It has interests in oil and gas properties located in Vietnam, the Republic of Congo, and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

