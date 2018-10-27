Simon Property Group (SPG) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.09-12.13 for the period.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $179.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $145.78 and a 12-month high of $186.03.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 57.87%. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 71.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $183.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.31.

In other news, insider John Rulli sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $235,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.