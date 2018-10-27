Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in Unilever N.V. (UL)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Unilever by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Unilever by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 238,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Unilever by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Unilever by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UL opened at $53.38 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.75%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 16th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

