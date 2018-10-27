Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Position in American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 119,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $13,328,007.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 181,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $20,541,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,638 shares of company stock worth $50,239,767 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $99.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.69.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James downgraded American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.33.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.