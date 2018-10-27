Shire (SHPG) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHPG. ValuEngine cut shares of Shire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $195.00 price target on shares of Shire and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Shire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Shire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Shire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.36.

SHPG traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Shire has a 1-year low of $123.73 and a 1-year high of $182.36.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter. Shire had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shire will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th. Shire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Shire by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shire by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Shire by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Shire by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Shire by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

