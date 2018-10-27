Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has $2.83 Million Position in Target Co. (TGT)

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings in Target were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,770,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,255,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,982 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,496,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $570,620,000 after acquiring an additional 90,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $324,768,000 after acquiring an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908,902 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $297,546,000 after acquiring an additional 34,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $198,324,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $81.94 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $54.04 and a one year high of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.68.

In other Target news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

