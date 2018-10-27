Shaw Communications (SJR.B) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Cormark

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$30.25 to C$31.00 in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.00.

Shares of TSE:SJR.B traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$24.08. 972,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of C$24.31 and a twelve month high of C$30.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

