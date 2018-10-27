Securian Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paypal were worth $10,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth $6,550,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 367,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.1% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 141,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “$87.38” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “$87.38” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Paypal to $92.00 and gave the company a “$88.22” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $2,143,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 338,506 shares in the company, valued at $27,913,204.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $83.37 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The stock has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.