Seaport Global Securities Reiterates “$11.00” Price Target for Superior Energy Services (SPN)

Seaport Global Securities set a $11.00 target price on Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Superior Energy Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Superior Energy Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Shares of SPN stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,528,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,323. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Superior Energy Services has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.12.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $573.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Superior Energy Services’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Superior Energy Services will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 7,568.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 633,346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,627 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 31,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

