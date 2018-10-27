Seagate Technology (STX) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) dropped 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.69 and last traded at $38.80. Approximately 10,746,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 3,948,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

Several analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

In related news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $28,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 946,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.78 per share, with a total value of $49,929,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,207,648 shares of company stock valued at $322,103,805 and sold 46,086 shares valued at $2,529,660. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 193,420 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 32,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 567.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 88,993 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.