SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $25,544.00 and approximately $3,640.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015420 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00149690 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00248727 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $620.63 or 0.09599735 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network . SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network . The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv . The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

