Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SMG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE:SMG traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $67.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,228. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $110.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $994.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 44,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $3,483,103.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,652,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,107,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 40,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $3,135,983.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,422 shares of company stock worth $7,103,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Outfitter Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.