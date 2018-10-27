Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $102.72 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $102.04 and a 12-month high of $107.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2244 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

