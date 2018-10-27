Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $104,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $112,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $143,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $166.66 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $149.20 and a 1 year high of $187.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

