Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 6,247 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Roof Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $71.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 26th were given a $0.3102 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 25th.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

