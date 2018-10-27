Saturna Capital CORP Has $3.84 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale set a $87.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.66.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $87.86 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $93.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $224.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 21,029 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $1,756,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 26,946 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $2,170,500.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,186 shares of company stock worth $12,080,849 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

