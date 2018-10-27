Sanofi (SNY) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanofi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sanofi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $48.01.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total value of $42,519,207.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Sanofi by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL grew its stake in Sanofi by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation grew its stake in Sanofi by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an oral immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

