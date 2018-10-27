SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SDVKY. Barclays lowered shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

SDVKY opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts and tooling systems; and mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools, rock drills, mining automation systems, bulk materials handling equipment, conveyor components, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms.

