Sally Beauty (SBH) Shares Gap Down to $16.76

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.82, but opened at $16.76. Sally Beauty shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 80004 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBH. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price target on Sally Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. beau lowered Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.17.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $996.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,429.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,539.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,075,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,101,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,986 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,919,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,792,000 after acquiring an additional 97,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,986,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,850,000 after acquiring an additional 783,382 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

