Safety Income & Growth (SAFE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Safety Income & Growth in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safety Income & Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $17.50 on Friday. Safety Income & Growth has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $318.11 million, a P/E ratio of 52.88 and a beta of -0.28.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). Safety Income & Growth had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Safety Income & Growth will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Safety Income & Growth news, Chairman Jay Sugarman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $174,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcos Alvarado sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $47,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 157,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,284. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,687,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 4,799.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 107,221 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 401,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Income & Growth

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is the first publicly traded company that focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The Company seeks to provide safe, growing income and capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of high quality ground leases.

